Gregory Fultz, 46

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gregory Fultz, a 46-year-old man, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after a shooting in the southern part of the city, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Gertrude Drive near Raymond Road.
Investigators say Fultz got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, Felicia Nathaniel, also considered a suspect in the case.
The argument led to Fultz being shot to death, Brown said.
Afterward, officers believe the victim’s son, 25-year-old Chad Johnson, shot the girlfriend in the groin area.
Brown said Nathaniel was transported to an undisclosed hospital, but her condition is not known.
