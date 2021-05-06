Flowood police officer involved in motorcycle crash released from hospital

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer injured in a motorcycle crash in April has been released from the hospital.
Officer Max White visited with fellow officers from the metro area Thursday following his release.
In mid-April, White and an occupant of a Hyundai SUV were injured in a collision on the East Metro Parkway.
White suffered non-life-threatening injuries but still required surgery, according to Flowood Police Department officials.
Meanwhile, a gun raffle is being held to benefit White. Tickets can be purchased at the Flowood Police Department during normal business hours.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.