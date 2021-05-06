Flowood police officer involved in motorcycle crash released from hospital

White visited with motorcycle officers from around the metro after being released from the hospital. (Source: Flowood Police Department)
By Anthony Warren | May 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:28 PM

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer injured in a motorcycle crash in April has been released from the hospital.

Officer Max White visited with fellow officers from the metro area Thursday following his release.

In mid-April, White and an occupant of a Hyundai SUV were injured in a collision on the East Metro Parkway.

White suffered non-life-threatening injuries but still required surgery, according to Flowood Police Department officials.

Meanwhile, a gun raffle is being held to benefit White. Tickets can be purchased at the Flowood Police Department during normal business hours.

Motorcycle officer and civilian injured after accident near Dogwood (Source: WLBT News)

