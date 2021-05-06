First Alert Forecast: mild, bright late week; unsettled next week

THURSDAY: High pressure moves toward the region – amid mostly sunny skies and ahead of a weak cool front, we’ll be able to kick up the temperatures an extra notch into the upper 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours. The weak front will bring in a few clouds overnight with lows in the 50s.
FRIDAY: Behind the weak front, another burst of drier air will filter southward into the state. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s after starting off in the 50s. Skies remain mostly clear with lows in the 50s again to lead into the weekend ahead.
EXTENDED PLANNER: High pressure will begin to shift farther east by Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s; a few more clouds will sneak in as well as moisture begins to pool up over the region again. A front will begin to sink farther south by the afternoon hours of Mother’s Day Sunday; a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out heading into Sunday evening. Highs ahead of the front will manage the middle 80s. Next week remains unsettled with a stalled front over the region and several disturbances moving over, keeping clouds and rain chances in play. Highs will run a bit cooler than average, in the middle to upper 70s. High pressure edges in by late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
