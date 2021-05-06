First Alert Forecast: mild, bright late week; unsettled next week

EXTENDED PLANNER: High pressure will begin to shift farther east by Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s; a few more clouds will sneak in as well as moisture begins to pool up over the region again. A front will begin to sink farther south by the afternoon hours of Mother’s Day Sunday; a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out heading into Sunday evening. Highs ahead of the front will manage the middle 80s. Next week remains unsettled with a stalled front over the region and several disturbances moving over, keeping clouds and rain chances in play. Highs will run a bit cooler than average, in the middle to upper 70s. High pressure edges in by late week.