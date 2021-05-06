Eric Kelly, 55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Kelly, a 55-year-old man, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, after a shooting in the southern part of the city, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting took place in the 100 block of Neatherwood Drive at approximately 1 p.m.
Brown said a 16-year-old shot and killed Kelly.
Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument between Kelly and the teen’s mother.
Police have not released any additional information in the case.
