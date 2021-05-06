Dennis Ford, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dennis Ford, a man whose age has not been released, was found dead Tuesday, March 30, 2021, behind someone’s home after an apparent shooting, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said Ford was found behind the residence in the 2800 block of Woodbine Street after the homeowner heard several shots.
Investigators say the gunman told police that he shot Ford after catching him breaking into his car on Belvedere Drive.
No charges have been filed in the case, though Brown said the gunman is in custody.
