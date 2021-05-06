Christopher Moncure, 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christopher Moncure, a 30-year-old man, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 after being shot during an argument in a parking lot, according to deputies.
Capt. Tyree Jones with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said it happened early that morning after several people in the parking lot of the M-Bar on Ridgewood Court got into an argument and began firing at each other.
Moncure, an innocent bystander, was struck and killed, Jones said.
More than a month after Moncure’s killing, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Deantay Duffie.
Duffie is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
