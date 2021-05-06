Belhaven submits petition to form Jackson’s first community improvement district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Belhaven Foundation is one step closer to forming Jackson’s first community improvement district.
The foundation recently turned in its petition to the city clerk seeking to form the district.
CIDs are special taxing districts, where home and business owners pay an additional property tax to find improvements within the district.
“We are excited about the potential for CID funds to make Belhaven an even greater place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Margaret Cupples, CID Committee Chair. “We encourage everyone to get out and vote in favor of the CID later this year.”
Belhaven has been working to form the CID since October 2019.
In the last year, the foundation has been working to obtain signatures from 60 percent of property owners within the district’s proposed boundaries.
GBF confirmed that it had reached that threshold and submitted its petition to the city on Thursday.
Once the signatures on the petition are verified, GBF will submit a strategic plan for the first year of the CID’s operation. From there, the city will set a date for a special election to vote on the new district.
Under state statute, 60 percent of all voters who cast ballots in the special election must vote in favor of it.
Belhaven’s CID would run from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, it would stretch from I-55 to North State Street.
State law allows for up to an additional six mills to be placed on homes and properties within a district. And the tax would only be in place as long as needed to fund projects included in the master plan.
Belhaven is seeking the full six mills. Based on a copy of the foundation’s draft budget, the millage increase would generate approximately $207,000 a year, of which 55 percent would go to public safety and security, 20 percent would go toward master planning, 10 percent would go to capital improvements, and beautification, eight percent would go to CID management and seven percent would go toward annual audits.
