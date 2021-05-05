Want to get your storm debris picked up quicker? City of Clinton telling its people how

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents hoping to expedite the pick up of storm debris in Clinton can fill out a work order via the city’s website.
“This allows our crews to map routes to collect storm debris as efficiently as possible,” said city spokesman Mark Jones.
However, the city is asking residents to be patient as it marshals all resources to clean up branches and other debris brought about by recent storms.
The city of Clinton began storm debris removal on May 5.
City officials say that with 175 miles of streets and over 9,000 residences, they’re “marshaling all available resources” and asking folks for help.
The city is asking homeowners to cut branches and stack them behind the curbs at their homes. They’re also asking residents to avoid pushing debris into the street and to be patient as city crews work.
For more information regarding clean-up efforts, call (601) 924-2239.
