Vicksburg military park tells visitors: Look out for coyotes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Officials are telling people to be on the lookout for coyotes at a Civil War battlefield that is a national park in Mississippi.
Brendan Wilson is chief of interpretation, education and partnership at the Vicksburg National Military Park.
He tells the Vicksburg Post that a coyote was spotted during the weekend in the park. It’s a popular place for people to walk and run. He says the coyote has not attacked anyone.
Wilson says the park’s biologist indicated there will be more activity from coyotes this time of year.
He also says people need to make noise if they see one.