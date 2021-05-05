13 tornadoes touches down in Miss. during Sunday storms, NWS says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is surveying damage from storms that came through Central Mississippi on both Sunday and Tuesday.
Much information still needs to be gathered from Tuesday’s storms. So far, just two counties submitted preliminary reports to MEMA:
- Rankin - 4 homes affected
- Warren - 7 homes affected
Significant damage also occurred in Hinds, Madison and Leake counties, among others. Much of the damage stems from uprooted trees and damaged power lines.
Even more damage has been reported from Sunday’s storms. Preliminary damage reports include 24 homes in Hinds County, 65 homes and 2 businesses in Lee County, 10 homes and a business in Pontotoc County, and 76 homes and 4 businesses in Yazoo County.
National Weather Service confirms 13 tornadoes touched down in the state on May 2.
- Calhoun County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph
- Hinds County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 with winds of 115 mph
- Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 with winds of 110 mph
- Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 with winds of 100 mph
- Itawamba County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph
- Jefferson County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph
- Leake County: EF-0 with winds of 80 mph
- Madison County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph
- Yazoo County: EF-1 with winds of 110 mph
- Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph
More damage reports are expected once all preliminary damage reports are sent in.
You can self-report any damage from either storm to MEMA by clicking here.
