Tornado damage extensive in Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm cleanup continues across parts of Jackson. Tuesday afternoon a twister crossed through the metro, damaging multiple homes.
Several neighborhoods like Woodlea and Woodhaven have several homes damaged and destroyed after the storm.
Multiple homes have trees that landed on them and residents spent the day cutting up trees and limbs, setting them at the curb.
Some will be able to rebuild their homes but others have damage so extensive they may have to tear down and completely rebuild.
Lonnie Welch said, “A third of my house is destroyed. All of my living room, mancave on the far end of the house. The enclosed back porch and I’ve got cracks in the ceiling and some other parts of the house. About a third of the house is gone.”
Many residents were home when the storm hit. Several shared what it was like to ride out a tornado. Some had very close calls.
