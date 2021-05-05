Sen. Wicker labels President Biden’s first 100 days ‘a rush toward socialism’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker is expressing his dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.
In a press release this week, the Republican senator cited Biden’s planned multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package whose added social programs Wicker said would “fulfill the wildest dreams of socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.”
According to CNN, over $600 billion in Biden’s American Jobs Plan would go towards roads, bridges and railways. Another chunk, $400 billion, would go to home care services which would include expanding access to care services under Medicare and up the wages of home health workers.
Three-hundred-billion would go to manufacturing and another $200 billion would go towards housing. Included in the American Jobs Plan is a corporate tax hike and a “global minimum tax.”
“Those who had hoped President Biden would govern as a moderate have once again been left thoroughly disappointed,” Wicker stated.
Wicker said that Biden has “governed to the left of President Obama” and is “doubling down on this partisan agenda.” He also pointed to the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and Biden’s laying the groundwork “for packing the Supreme Court with liberal justices.”
In April, Biden signed an executive order which created The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. Their purpose is to provide an analysis for and against Supreme Court reform.
“President Biden’s first 100 days have been a rush toward socialism,” Wicker wrote on social media Tuesday, adding in a separate Facebook post Wednesday that he hopes the American people reject the president’s “tax-and-spend agenda.”
