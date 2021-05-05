Scott Alexander Landry, 52

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott Alexander Landry, a 52-year-old man, died Friday, March 19, 2021, after a shooting at a home in south Jackson, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Whitten Road near Cooper Road.
Investigators say other residents found Landry in the living room with a single gunshot wound to the back.
On April 5, JPD officers issued an arrest warrant for Christopher Johnson in connection with the homicide.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
