Proposed Madison Co. housing development draws the ire of some neighbors

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors are raising concerns about a new housing development planned for Madison County.
The first phase of the development, currently known as Mipitou, would bring in some 65 new single-family homes to property along Mississippi 463.
Developers’ request to rezone the property to allow the development to move forward was approved recently by the county’s planning board.
However, some residents are concerned that the development would more than double traffic along two neighborhood streets.
They’re asking the board of supervisors to amend the conditions of the zoning request to ensure that their streets are not impacted.
The streets in question are Dover Lane and Normandy Circle.
“Dover Lane is a narrow residential street that has no curb/gutter or sidewalks and has many residents walking daily,” said John Nisbett, an attorney for the Lake Gray Castle subdivision. “The neighborhood would be adversely impacted by the proposed additional traffic.”
Meanwhile, he says that many residents in the nearby New Castle subdivision were unaware of the rezoning meeting where Mipitou was discussed, even though the president of the New Castle homeowners’ association is related to the developer.
Mipitou is being developed by Peter De Beukelaer.
In April, the planning board approved rezoning 125 acres from R-3 to R1-A single-family residential. The board also approved granting De Beukelaer a special use permit to build multi-family residential units on 35 acres.
Mipitou has been in the works for years, with the developer reaching out to the Lake Castle community two years ago to discuss plans.
“Mr. De Beukelaer had presented his concept plans to the Lake Grey Castle HOA board two years ago but stated that there would be no access from Mipitou to Dover Lane,” Nisbett wrote.
“Yet the plan that was presented to the Madison County (Planning) Board … included Dover Lane as the only access to Phase 1” and that “future development was shown to include full access to Dover Lane, Robinson Springs Road and Gus Green Road.”
In his appeal letter, Nisbett says that once the project is completed, traffic along Dover will increase by some 1,300 vehicles a day and 135 vehicles per hour.
“Additionally, people using Robinson Springs Road and Gus Green Road that do not live in the proposed development will likely use Mipitou roads and Dover Lane/Normandy Circle to access Mississippi 463.”
He anticipates traffic along Dover will only get worse once the Reunion Parkway project is completed.
Once the project is finished, it would connect 463 to U.S. 51 via flyover bridge along I-55.
The second phase, which would run from Bozeman Road to Parkway east near D1 Training in Madison, is expected to be bid out this year.
Nisbett is asking that the board limit access to Mipitou to Robinson Springs and Gus Green Road. He also is asking for a public hearing to discuss the matter.
De Beukelaer could not be reached for comment.
