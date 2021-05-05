Officials study possibility of expanding Port of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Port of Vicksburg is the 15th largest inland port in the country and a major economic driver for the city, Warren County, and the state. Now, officials are considering expanding its footprint to attract more business and create more jobs.
As Vicksburg-Warren County Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Pablo Diaz stands along the more than 420-acre Vicksburg Port, he points out that local port handles 14 million tons of freight annually. It’s one of only six ports in the state along the Mississippi River.
“If you go in that direction, that is a Mississippi River and that is the largest highway in the United States, per say, and the most economical way to move in the country and that’s why we have to take advantage of that,” he stated.
With 19 businesses and industries and 4,000 jobs at the port., Diaz says now it’s time to continue the growth here and make room.
“This port had been here since the 1970s. It is full and has been full for a good period of time, and that is part of the reason why we are looking at how to expand port infrastructure.”
Two options are now on the table: expand or open in a new location.
“It is not a question of old port versus a new port, this is our Port of Vicksburg Infrastructure. So, even if we expand right here and continue to grow the existing port or if we do a new port in a different location, it’s still going to be one equal system of port infrastructure. We are not abandoning one in order to do the new one. It’s not like that. It is just growing what we already have.”
Mayor George Flaggs agrees and points out that the state has allocated $1.3 million to help study the possibility of an expanded port.
“It is a work in progress, and we are about to meet with state leaders on how important it is for us to have another port in Vicksburg. We have met with the federal delegation. So, we are going to make sure we leverage the opportunity now with all the infrastructure discussion and all the infrastructure money that would be available in Mississippi,” said Flaggs.
Diaz and Mayor Flaggs point out there are lots of economic benefits to a larger, newer port.
“The benefits, we believe, are anywhere from 500 to 1,000 jobs potentially and the investments could be in the billions. It really depends on mix of industries that come and take space in this new port, but the potential is there.”
Officials say engineers are currently conducting an environmental study that should be completed by the end of the year.
