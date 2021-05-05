2 men injured in Yazoo City shooting; 1 flown to UMMC

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured in Yazoo City after apparently shooting at each other.
Yazoo City Police Investigator Sherry Myers said the shooting occurred between the 300 and 500 block of West Second Street.
It happened Wednesday afternoon and it appears both men were shooting at each other.
One of the men was shot multiple times in the chest and was flown to UMMC in Jackson. The other victim was shot in the forearm and back. His injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.