Fund the Police: Florida to give $1,000 bonuses to first responders

Tallahassee, FLA. (WLBT) - First responders will soon see more money in the Sunshine State.
Wednesday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that all police officers, firefighters and first responders will be receiving $1,000 bonuses. These bonuses will be given to over 174,000 people.
“Some want to defund the police,” DeSantis posted on social media. “In Florida, we’re funding them & then some...”
The bonuses will come out of the state’s recently announced $101.5 billion budget.
