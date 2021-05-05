Fund the Police: Florida to give $1,000 bonuses to first responders

By Josh Carter | May 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 4:17 PM

Tallahassee, FLA. (WLBT) - First responders will soon see more money in the Sunshine State.

Wednesday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that all police officers, firefighters and first responders will be receiving $1,000 bonuses. These bonuses will be given to over 174,000 people.

“Some want to defund the police,” DeSantis posted on social media. “In Florida, we’re funding them & then some...”

The bonuses will come out of the state’s recently announced $101.5 billion budget.

