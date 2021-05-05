First Alert Forecast: much quieter Wednesday post-storms

EXTENDED PLANNER: In the wake of the weak late week system, a reinforcing push of drier air will push in Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. By the Mother’s Day weekend, an outside chance for a shower is possible Saturday; a better chance emerges for Mother’s Day itself – mainly north of I-20 with highs in well into the 80s both afternoons. Summery rain chances emerge into next week as weak disturbances kick up a daily risk of storms with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s to near 70.