First Alert Forecast: much quieter Wednesday post-storms

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and foggy banks will greet most of out the door to kick off your Wednesday across central and southwest Mississippi in the wake of our strong storm system. Expect north breezes to pick up through the day, ushering in drier air. Sunshine will break out through late morning into the afternoon with highs in the 70s. Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY: High pressure moves toward the region – amid mostly sunny skies and ahead of a weak cool front, we’ll be able to kick up the temperatures an extra notch into the upper 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours. The weak front will bring in a few clouds overnight with lows in the 50s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: In the wake of the weak late week system, a reinforcing push of drier air will push in Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. By the Mother’s Day weekend, an outside chance for a shower is possible Saturday; a better chance emerges for Mother’s Day itself – mainly north of I-20 with highs in well into the 80s both afternoons. Summery rain chances emerge into next week as weak disturbances kick up a daily risk of storms with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s to near 70.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
