Big fifth inning leads Bulldogs over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A five-run top of the fifth inning, highlighted by a pair of two-run home runs, helped the No. 4 Mississippi State baseball program to a 10-2 victory at The Citadel on Wednesday (May 5) at Joseph R. Riley, Jr. Park.
A 13-hit effort allowed Mississippi State (33-10) to take the midweek tilt over The Citadel (11-29) and improve to 11-0 in midweek contests this season. Tanner Allen kept his six-game hitting streak alive with a single and one run scored. Luke Hancock maintained his career-long eight game hitting streak with a single, walk, hit-by-pitch and two runs scores.
Rowdey Jordan’s reached base streak moved to 28 games with a walk and a double to go along with one RBI. Brad Cumbest drove in a career-high four runs with a two-run home run and a two-RBI single. Cumbest homered for the second straight game and now has four on the season.
Logan Tanner hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season as a part of the five-run fifth inning and finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Cade Smith (2-0) picked up his second career victory with three scoreless innings in the start. The right-hander struck out three and allowed just one hit. He faced just nine batters as his defense spun one double play behind him.
For the 37th time in 43 games, Mississippi State’s pitching staff reached double-digits in strikeouts. Along with Smith’s three, Eric Cerantola and Cam Tullar each struck out three batters, and Parker Stinnett and KC Hunt both punched out two hitters apiece to run the team total to 13. Mississippi State also walked just one batter in the game.
For The Citadel, Ryan McCarthy tripled and scored one run, while Noah Mitchell hit a solo home run. Five different Bulldog hitters collected one hit in the game. Cameron Reeves (2-8) took the loss with four runs - three earned - allowed on four hits. He walked three and struck out three in the start.
