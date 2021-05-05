After tornadoes sweep through Hinds County, residents remain concerned over lack of safe rooms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s tornadic activity has some Hinds County residents questioning why there’s a lack of public storm shelters in the state’s most populated county, leaving few options for those who want to protect themselves.
For Otis Williams, who lives on Southwood Place, buckling down is the best option.
“You have your plan within your own house as to where you can go to get you some protection when the storm comes over,” Williams said. “Unless you want to go to a safe [room] shelter, which there’s not one in this area, there’s nothing you can do.”
In all of Hinds County, only one public storm shelter exists: a safe room inside one of Clinton’s fire stations on Pinehaven Drive, which can fit about 40 people.
Hinds County EMA Director Joey Perkins said a lot of the safe rooms that were built in central Mississippi, including Copiah and Adams counties, used Katrina grant money to help make that happen.
Hinds didn’t.
“From what I understand the county was offered a grant to do so, but I don’t believe we could come up with the money match to match the construction,” Perkins said. “A building like that costs several million dollars, and it would have cost the county several hundred thousand to match it.”
Hinds County has 13 shelters, including the Mississippi Coliseum and several churches, but those are different than safe rooms because only safe rooms are rated to withstand tornadic conditions.
Perkins believes the events on Sunday and Tuesday show that it’s past time for Hinds County to have something similar to what Rankin County uses: a safe room that can hold hundreds of people.
“We want to make sure that, you know, no one dies, no one’s injured. We’d like to try to reduce that through several means. It’s always in the back of your mind. It’d be great for people to have a place to go, if they don’t feel safe in their residence,” Perkins said.
While Perkins said the deadline to take advantage of those Katrina funds is long gone, there are other avenues, like hazard mitigation grants.
Already this year, $12 million in hazard mitigation grant money has been obligated to Mississippi projects, according to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Malary White.
The county would have to apply for that, and if that grant was awarded, taxpayers would be on the hook for a 25 percent match.
Hinds County Board President Credell Calhoun said they’re going to revisit this issue in light of the devastation Jackson residents have seen this week.
“We’ll start looking at that as soon as probably tomorrow. Since we got two tornadoes in two days, we really need to start looking at that. We were lucky this time, no doubt, but we know that tornadoes and hurricanes are getting stronger. And we need to protect our people,” Calhoun said.
That possibility is encouraging to residents like Dortha Cox, whose home and shed sustained damage Tuesday.
“I think it would be a grand idea for them to do it. You know, we always think about money, money, money, but we don’t consider the consequences when you don’t do what you need to do,” Cox said.
