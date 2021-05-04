Tuesday Night Weather Forecast (After The Storm)

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe weather threat is over. A few showers will exit the area tonight, but better weather is expected by morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by daybreak. Wednesday will be partly sunny and less humid with highs in the middle 70s. That’s technically a little cool for this time of year as the average high is 81 and the average low is 59. Thursday and Friday look equally nice with even more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s. Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 80s and a slight chance for a shower for Mother’s Day. Today’s high was 85 degrees after a low of 66 in the rain. We had a half inch of rain in Jackson, but some areas had upwards of two or three inches. Sunrise is 6:10am and the sunset is 7:44pm.