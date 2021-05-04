Trees cause damage in neighborhoods near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Extensive damage throughout Jackson, including neighborhoods not far from downtown.
The destruction is also leaving devastation for one homeowner who is disabled.
This is just some of the damage to this home on Claiborne Avenue. The disabled homeowner has lived here for 11 years. Inside, much of her belongings now just a pile of rubble.
Jamela Alexander, who is trying to help the homeowner, said, “She was asleep and she was awakened by a very loud noise and she ran to see what happened. Well she’s disabled so it took her a while to get to the living room. However, she did see that the tree had fell inside the home and unfortunately she will have to move out today and stay with some loved ones.”
Alexander has been part of a rehabilitation effort in the neighborhood. She says this is a setback for the homeowner and their work on Claiborne Avenue.
Alexander said, “We’re revitalizing the area. This property was purchased so that we could help in that effort but, unfortunately, this has happened before we were able to take hold of it. She is going to need help with getting this tree cut down.”
On St. Charles, this house is almost split in two. A huge tree going through the roof crumbling everything in it’s path. The tree uprooted before it lands on the house.
More damage on Rose and Inge Streets. A tree balancing on power lines.
It missed nearby homes and though the power lines did not break the weight of the tree brings them a little too close for comfort for drivers in the area.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.