Teshundra Fortune, 33

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Teshundra Fortune, a 33-year-old woman, was found dead Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a shooting took place there, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said Fortune was found dead inside a home in the 700 block of Silas Brown Street at approximately 12 p.m.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Fortune didn’t have identification on her at the time of the shooting.
Police have since charged two teenagers -- 15-year-old Jacob Terrell and 13-year-old Dennis Williams -- in the deadly shooting.
Terrell has been charged with kidnapping and rape in connection to the homicide.
Williams has also been charged with kidnapping as well.
The motive for the homicide remains unclear.
