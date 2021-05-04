Storm tears trees, powerlines down in north Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several parts of north Jackson are in the dark after strong storms whipped through the area Tuesday.
Multiple streets off Briarwood Drive also impassible after giant trees were toppled in the afternoon storms.
Steven Brown said, “It’s terrible. It’s the worst I’ve seen since I’ve lived here. I mean, just on our own street we have three trees down.”
The fallen debris making for dangerous maneuvers for those risking tight spaces to check on their homes or getting out.
Dan Surber said, “It landed here, it went south much quicker than expected so suddenly things were booming, cracking. You could see all of this. You see in front was on my roof.”
Several like Dan Surber had trees fall in and through them. Tree branches became muddled in the high winds.
“I got a good half-a-dozen punch holes in my roof so I was able to get a couple of tarps and they’re now in place,” said Surber.
One giant tree came crashing down on a home on Ridgewood Road. No one was hurt there.
Just north, Jackson police blocked the road after trees took down powerlines and threw them in the street. Huge trees intermingled with powerlines everywhere making it for a likely lengthy cleanup.
