NOAA: Weather radio service off air in southwest Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reporting that its weather radio station KIH-48, which is operating out of Bude, is currently off the air.
With severe weather expected Tuesday, NOAA is urging people in the listening area to have alternate means of receiving alerts.
Areas affected by the interruption in service include parts or all of these counties:
- Adams
- Amite
- Claiborne
- Copiah
- Franklin
- Hinds
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Marion
- Pike
- Simpson
- Walthall
- Wilkinson
It was not known when service would be restored.
