NOAA: Weather radio service off air in southwest Mississippi
Midland Weather Radio (Source: waff)
By Anthony Warren | May 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:16 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reporting that its weather radio station KIH-48, which is operating out of Bude, is currently off the air.

With severe weather expected Tuesday, NOAA is urging people in the listening area to have alternate means of receiving alerts.

Tuesday is an alert day, with severe weather a possibility through Tuesday afternoon.

NOAA is reporting a radio outage in southwest Mississippi. (Source: NOAA)

Areas affected by the interruption in service include parts or all of these counties:

  • Adams
  • Amite
  • Claiborne
  • Copiah
  • Franklin
  • Hinds
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Marion
  • Pike
  • Simpson
  • Walthall
  • Wilkinson

It was not known when service would be restored.

