Local moving company collects items for battered women during ‘Movers for Moms’ campaign

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mother’s Day can be tough for women who are battered or homeless. They are the focus for Two Men and a Truck this weekend.
The company is working to make life a bit easier for them and their families.
“You don’t know where to go. You don’t know who to talk to,” said In His Steps Ministries Volunteer Coordinator Carolyn Bacon. “So they can come here, and this is a safe place for them.”
There is help inside the doors of In His Steps Ministries for women who are victims of domestic violence, homeless or at risk. The Christian non-profit organization serves 100 families in the Canton area.
It is one of the organizations benefiting from Two Men and a Truck’s annual “Movers for Moms” campaign, collecting essential items for women in need.
“I’ve had families who had to flee from the male in their life because of domestic violence and those type of things, and so we work with all families,” said Carolyn Bacon.
For 14 years, Two Men and A Truck has had drives to collect items for women for Mother’s Day. Everything from personal hygiene to household items are gathered to assist women and their children. It is the brainchild of company founder Mary Ellen Sheets.
“She started Two Men and A Truck as a single mom, and so she’s always been an advocate about reaching out and helping those single moms and all of the community coming together to support them,” said Two Men and A Truck Marketing Manager Shelby Taylor.
Last year donations went to Ever Reaching Community Outreach in Pelahatchie. Items have also been distributed to Catholic Charities and other organizations.
“On some occasions we have mothers who are in situations and we intervene and if we can get them out of that situation, we get them out of that situation,” said In His Steps Ministries Executive Director Jasper Bacon.
“Movers for Moms” is taking donations through May 7 for delivery Mother’s Day.
“Having everybody in the community come together we can give back to those families,” added Taylor.
Donations would be appreciated for:
• Shampoo and conditioner
• Body wash and soap bars
• Feminine products
• Laundry and dish detergent
• Plastic utensils
• Paper towels
• Toilet paper
• Wipes
• Deodorant
• Toothbrush
• Toothpaste
• Bleach
• Disinfectant spray
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
The Mustard Seed, Hederman Brothers, Madison Healthplex Performance Center, Airflo Sales, Bridgewater Apartment Homes, Legacy Apartment Homes, EMC Insurance Company, Miskelly Furniture in Madison, Pak Mail, and Miskelly Sleepstore in Renaissance at Colony Park.
