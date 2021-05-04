Lawrence Co. to release students early due to severe weather threat

Lawrence Co. to release students early due to severe weather threat
(FILE) (Source: WHSV)
By WLBT Digital | May 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 11:41 AM

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County School District announced an early release from all schools Tuesday as the threat of more severe weather looms over Central Mississippi.

The district says all Kindergarten - 8th-grade students are dismissed at Noon, Tuesday, May 4.

Lawrence County High School students will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m., and employees are dismissed at 12:45 p.m., the district says.

On-campus classes are scheduled to resume Thursday, May 6, after Wednesday’s virtual learning day.

Employees will resume a regular work schedule on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.