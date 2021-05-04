Trees uprooted, power lines down following Tuesday’s storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities and viewers are beginning to report damage as the worst of Tuesday’s storms move through.
So far, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is reporting trees down on Pinehaven and Kickapoo Roads in the Pocahontas area.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting damage across Warren County, with numerous trees down.
Meanwhile, a tree has fallen on a school bus in Brandon. No children were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.
Students at some schools in Rankin County are not being released until district officials can verify roadways are clear and safe. Attendance zones where students are still being held include Northwest Rankin, Brandon, Florence, Richland, Pisgah, Pelahatchie and the Learning Center.
Damage includes:
- A power line down on U.S. 49 near Kickapoo; Entergy on the scene (Pocahontas)
- Tree is reported down on St. Mary Street (Belhaven)
- Tree fell into home on St. Charles Street (Belhaven)
- Tree fell into home on Harrow Drive (Jackson)
- Trees down on Mississippi 471 and Old Fannin Road (Rankin County)
- Trees down Myers Road, 121 Elms Court Drive, Hwy 471 near Allens, Florence Byram Road/Long Drive, Hwy 469 South near Henry Byrd Road, 2603 Hwy 471, 646 Briar Hill Road (Rankin Co.)
- Tree down on bridge White Road south of Pierce Road (Rankin Co.)
- Tin roof blown off Tori Bowie Lane (Rankin Co.)
- Flooding at intersection of Twin Oaks and Richmond Drive (Rankin Co.)
- Tree uprooted at Jordan Street and East Main Street (Carthage)
- A large tree fell into a home in the Lakeover neighborhood (North Jackson)
- Trees down on Dana Road, Iowa Boulevard, Berry Road, Hwy 27 and Hwy 61 (Warren County)
- Power lines down at Post Road; traffic at a stand-still (Madison County)
- Trees down on Bruenberg Parkway, Clinton-Tinnin Road, Clinton Industrial Park Drive, Clinton Parkway at McRee and Hwy 80 at Lakeview (Clinton)
- Tree and power line down on Northside Drive near Sumner Hill Junior High (Clinton)
- Power lines/trees down on Big Creek Road, near Huntley (Terry)
- Flooding on John F. Kennedy Drive in Presidential Hills (Jackson)
- Tree crashes into school bus (Brandon)
- Tree blocking both lanes of U.S. 51 (Lincoln County, north of Bogue Chitto)
- Vehicles hydroplaned on U.S. 84, no injuries (Lincoln County)
- Tree down on Wayneland Drive (Northeast Jackson)
Traffic signals are also out in the city of Clinton. Authorities are urging drivers to use caution when approaching these intersections:
- Mt. Salus at U.S. 80
- U.S. 80 at Springridge Road
- Lakeview at U.S. 80
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.