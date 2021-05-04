Experts: Two tornadoes touch down inside radar blind spot caused by Brandon water tower

“City of Brandon gives the land. We are blessed that we get this radar system so we can see virtually most of the area. Brandon has to give up a little bit of that airspace around the tower because you can’t see the radar returns too close to the tower,” Roberts said. “Then Brandon gets bigger years later, and on that same land decides to put up a water tower, and it acts as a little bit of a block for a sliver of space. That’s really what we’re giving up here.”