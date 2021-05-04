Power outages continue to climb as storms push through

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi and Southern Pine are reporting more than 91,000 customers are without power as storms push through Central Mississippi.
The hardest-hit areas so far have been Hinds County, which has nearly 33,000 outages, Madison County, which has more than 11,900 outages, and Warren County with more than 9,500, according to Entergy figures.
Rankin County, meanwhile, has approximately 11,000 outages, with more than 6,200 reported by Entergy. Another 5,000 or so outages have been reported by Southern Pine, with the majority of those also in Rankin.
