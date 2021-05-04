County judge denies bond for alleged shooter in M-Bar case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting and killing an innocent bystander in the parking lot of the M-Bar Sports Grill in March will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future.
Tuesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Deanty Duffie, who was recently arrested in connection with the March 21 shootout at the Ridgewood Court Drive restaurant.
Duffie, 26, is being charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hinds County deputies say he fired the shots that killed a bystander, Christopher Moncure, who was in the parking lot of the M-Bar at the time of the shootout.
At the time, Duffie was on probation in connection with a previous strong-arm robbery. The judge said he was considering revoking his probation in that case.
In 2016, Duffie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, with five suspended and five years of post-release supervision, according to court documents.
On May 4, an affidavit was filed in court saying that Duffie had violated his probation by participating in the shootout.
“Deputies were able to recover surveillance footage from the business. The business showed two individuals firing shots into the parking lot,” the document reads. “One of the subjects firing shots ... was identified as offender Deantay Duffie.”
Duffie is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. He appeared before the judge via telemonitor from the jail.
Cpt. Tyree Jones said the case is still under investigation and that he “strongly anticipates more arrests.”
