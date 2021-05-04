Brad Paisley to perform at Brandon Amphitheater in July

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Paisley talked about the vaccine and its role in the return of live music. “It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people,” he said in a statement. “I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine — there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot, the safer it will be for all of us to gather.”