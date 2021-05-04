Brad Paisley to perform at Brandon Amphitheater in July

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love the moonlight-style lyrics and sweet tune of Brad Paisley, then you’re in for a good time, fellas, and hold onto your heart, ladies.
Country music star Brad Paisley will be in concert live, July 22 in Brandon.
Paisley will be performing with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe.
In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Paisley talked about the vaccine and its role in the return of live music. “It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people,” he said in a statement. “I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine — there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot, the safer it will be for all of us to gather.”
No ticket information is available yet, but Paisley’s official website lists his stop in Brandon as part of a Summer 2021 tour in Florida on July 8.
