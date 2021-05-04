ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

TUESDAY: An ALERT DAY is in place for the next storm system that could feature strong to severe storms. The system will quickly approach the area – yielding a heavy rain signal on top of severe elements of damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes through the latter half of the morning through Tuesday evening. Out ahead of the storms, temperatures will warm into the 80s, stoking the fire for storms to flare up. Storms will tend to move out of the region through Tuesday evening with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Stay weather aware as we approach the lunch hour through dinner time on your Tuesday.