ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

TUESDAY: An ALERT DAY is in place for the next storm system that could feature strong to severe storms. The system will quickly approach the area – yielding a heavy rain signal on top of severe elements of damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes through the latter half of the morning through Tuesday evening. Out ahead of the storms, temperatures will warm into the 80s, stoking the fire for storms to flare up. Storms will tend to move out of the region through Tuesday evening with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Stay weather aware as we approach the lunch hour through dinner time on your Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will hang around for the start of the day but will give way to sunshine amid cooler and drier air filtering into the region in the wake of our recent active pattern. Expect morning 50s and 60s to give way to seasonable 70s by the afternoon hours. Lows will fall back into the middle 50s by early Wednesday.
EXTENDED PLANNER: A stout area of high pressure will move over the region to head into the latter part of the work week. Both Thursday and Friday will feature morning 50s and highs in the 70s amid mostly to mainly sunny skies. By the Mother’s Day weekend, an outside chance for a shower is possible Saturday; a slightly better chance emerges for Mother’s Day itself with highs in well into the 80s both afternoons. Summery rain chances emerge into next week as weak disturbances kick up a daily risk of storms with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s to near 70.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
