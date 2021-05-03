Three men arrested in Pike Co. human trafficking investigation

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in an extensive human trafficking investigation.
Deputies did not release details of the arrests, but here’s what we know:
Robert Earl Varnado, 67, of Osyka, was charged with seven counts of sexual battery, deputies say.
Investigators arrested Varnado as the result of a traffic stop in May 2020. During the traffic stop, Varnado, a previously convicted felon, had a firearm. He was indicted on seven counts of sexual battery of a child under 16 years.
Leroy Taylor, 48, of Magnolia, was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a child under 14.
Edward Taylor, 25, of Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a child under 14.
