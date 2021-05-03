1 person injured while cleaning up debris in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - People across Mississippi are picking up and clearing away after Sunday’s severe weather.
The storms left behind downed trees and damage in several counties. Mother Nature delivered a one-two punch to Yazoo County, leaving a big mess behind.
Many residents admit they are still shocked that a twister could do so much damage in so little time.
County officials say a resident was injured Monday while cleaning up, but there are no other reports of injures or deaths.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.