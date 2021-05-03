1 person injured while cleaning up debris in Yazoo County

By Patrice Clark | May 3, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 9:03 PM

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - People across Mississippi are picking up and clearing away after Sunday’s severe weather.  

The storms left behind downed trees and damage in several counties. Mother Nature delivered a one-two punch to Yazoo County, leaving a big mess behind.

Many residents admit they are still shocked that a twister could do so much damage in so little time.

County officials say a resident was injured Monday while cleaning up, but there are no other reports of injures or deaths.

