Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is issued for Tuesday. Storms will threaten our area between 11am and 7pm. Tornadoes, damaging wind, hail & torrential rain are possible with the weather. The good news is that we expect this remain a daytime event. While there may be a few showers or thunderstorms tonight, the bulk of the weather gets here Tuesday. Thereafter, expect a quieter weather pattern through the rest of the week, including this upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. Expect highs in the middle 80s Tuesday and 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend where 80 degree weather will come back. Lows tonight will be in the 70s and highs in the middle 80s Tuesday, in between showers and thunderstorms. South wind at 10mph tonight with gusts to 20mph. Expect the same wind speeds Tuesday, but from more of a southwesterly direction. Average high is 80 and the average low is 57 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:11am and the sunset is 7:44pm.