Man arrested after 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in the death of a 2-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 492 Thursday night.
The crash happened near the Neshoba-Newton County line on Friday night.
Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, was arrested in Philadelphia on Thursday. He was being held on a $75,000 bond. He was charged with leaving the scene with injuries of the victim.
Winstead was released on bond Sunday.
