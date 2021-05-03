Man arrested after 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, a driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash that killed a 2-year-old child. (Source: Neshoba County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT Digital | May 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 11:31 AM

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in the death of a 2-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 492 Thursday night.

The area where the crash happened.
The area where the crash happened. (Source: WTOK)

The crash happened near the Neshoba-Newton County line on Friday night.

Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, was arrested in Philadelphia on Thursday. He was being held on a $75,000 bond. He was charged with leaving the scene with injuries of the victim.

Winstead was released on bond Sunday.

