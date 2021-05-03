M-Braves release roster for 2021 season

Kingham, Vodnik, RHP Mitch Stallings and RHP Odalvi Javier will round out the starting rotation. Kingham, 24, Made 27 starts between Single-A Rome, High-A Florida and Mississippi, going 7-12 with a 3.92 ERA. The Texas alum led all Braves’ minor leaguers in games started (27), innings pitched, complete games (4), and shutouts (3). Vodnik made four appearances this past spring for the big league Braves and went 1-0, with six strikeouts and no walks in 5.0 innings of work. He earned the win at Minnesota on May 26 with 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit, four strikeouts, and no walks.