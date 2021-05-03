Kroger’s Cincinnati locations ending single-use plastic bags in June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger stores in Cincinnati will stop offering single-use plastic bags as of June 1.
Cincinnati City Council voted in 2020 to ban plastic bags at all grocery stores, restaurants, and any business that sells food. The hope is that eliminating plastic will reduce waste, litter, pollution and save money.
The elimination of plastic bags was originally supposed to start on Jan. 1 but was delayed due to COVID-19.
Under the plan, customers may bring their own reusable bags to the store or buy one at the store for five cents.
The Cincinnati Health Department will enforce the new law but will work with businesses to come into compliance.
They could be fined up to $100 per day for not following the single-use plastic bag ban after June 1.
