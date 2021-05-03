Jackson State moves to 21-0 in SWAC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jackson State clobbered Alabama A&M 9-3 Sunday afternoon in the SWAC series finale Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers improved to 27-8 overall and a perfect 21-0 in the conference.
Reigning SWAC Pitcher of the Week Nikelle Galatas (8-2) kept the Bulldogs off-balance. The Los Angeles native threw seven innings and scattered six hits, allowed three runs, and walked three batters while fanning eight. Antonio Valdez tossed the final two innings and allowed one hit and struck out two batters.
JSU got to work at the top of the first. Ty Hill doubled down the left-field line to score CJ Newsome and Hill later scored on a wild pitch. In its part of the third inning Chenar Brown, Wesley Reyes each added an RBI and the Tigers led 4-0.
Brown added an RBI in the fourth inning, while Marshal Luiz came through with an RBI in the fifth inning.
Hill and Reyes each produced an RBI in the eighth and ninth innings, respectfully.
Hill finished 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI while Brown batted 1-for-4 with two RBI. Reyes went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI., CJ Newsome batted 2-for-4 and Equon Smith went 3-for-3.
Smith stole two bases. Melton, Hill, and Reyes each swiped a base.
JSU returns to action Wednesday and hosts UL-Monroe at 6 p.m. The Tigers host Mississippi Valley State on Friday for game one of a three-game SWAC series.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.