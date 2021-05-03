Jackson mayor says remaining COVID-19 business restrictions could be lifted ‘in short order’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he could lift the remaining capacity restrictions on city businesses “in short order.”
Lumumba made the announcement at a press conference on Monday. The news comes as summer vacation for many students approaches and as COVID-19 numbers in the state remain relatively low.
“I do want to forecast we are anticipating opening or ending all of the capacity restrictions across the city that various businesses have,” he said. “We will, at this particular moment, maintain our mask requirement. However, we will eliminate in very short order the capacity restrictions that are still in place.”
Lumumba would not give a date when restrictions would be lifted but told the press that he could make an announcement later this week.
Even with business mandates expected to be lifted, mask requirements likely will remain in place.
“We base our policies off of science, not politics,” he said. “We are still being informed by medical experts that with the variants, (and) with the fact that we are not at a place for herd immunity, these are still advisable.”
“I know we are all eager to drop the masks, so we will move in that direction as soon as we think it is advisable to do so.”
Meanwhile, the mayor is every eligible individual to get vaccinated. All individuals, 16 and older, are eligible to receive the vaccine.
“The way that we’re going to be able to get to the activities that we enjoy, the areas in which we thrive as a community in our engagement, is for people to get vaccinated,” he said. “I’m not asking you to do something that I... and my family, have not personally done.”
