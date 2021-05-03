Hoglund and Gonzalez pick up SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After leading Ole Miss baseball to its first-ever series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend, Gunnar Hoglund and Jacob Gonzalez earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference league office on Monday.
Hoglund was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career. Last week, Hoglund missed a start for the first time in his career due to arm soreness, but he picked up right where he left off on Friday against the No. 7 Gamecocks.
The junior out of Hudson, Florida, allowed just one baserunner and struck out nine through 6.0 scoreless innings. The lone baserunner came on a second-inning single, and Hoglund responded to that base hit with four consecutive strikeouts. It took just 73 pitches for Hoglund to navigate his way through 19 Gamecock hitters.
Gonzalez also earned his first career SEC Freshman of the Week nod after going 6-for-10 (.600/.692/1.000) in the South Carolina series. Gonzalez scored five runs and drove in five more, notching one double and one home run. The Rebel shortstop also played error-free in the field, leading the team with nine defensive assists.
The freshman out of Glendora, California, had at least one hit, one run scored and one RBI in all three games. His home run came as a two-run shot to give Ole Miss a 7-1 lead in Game 2. He drove in a run early in Game 3 to help the Rebels overcome an early 3-0 deficit and later scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of a 6-4 win.
Hoglund joins Doug Nikhazy as the two Rebels to earn SEC Pitcher of the Week this season, while Gonzalez joins TJ McCants as the two Rebels to be named SEC Freshman of the Week. Tim Elko and Peyton Chatagnier previously earned SEC Player of the Week honors, giving Ole Miss six total on the season, the third-most in the conference behind Arkansas (7) and Vanderbilt (7).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.