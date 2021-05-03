Hoglund and Gonzalez pick up SEC honors

The freshman out of Glendora, California, had at least one hit, one run scored and one RBI in all three games. His home run came as a two-run shot to give Ole Miss a 7-1 lead in Game 2. He drove in a run early in Game 3 to help the Rebels overcome an early 3-0 deficit and later scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of a 6-4 win.