Hinds Co. tornado leaves path of destruction in its wake

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in parts of Hinds County are cleaning up from a destructive tornado that swept through the area Sunday evening.
Numerous homes and properties were damaged near Byram. Throughout the day you could hear the buzz of chainsaws as people started the cleanup process. There were several trees that fell on homes near Ford Road.
Hinds County officials say they had two homes completely destroyed, 5 with major damage and 4 with minor damage. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported.
Mickie Jackson is one of the residents that lost her home. She says she has insurance but will be displaced for some time before she can rebuild.
Mickie Jackson said, “It’s about a total loss as what they’re claiming. But all the living room, bedroom all on that end is totally gone. When you see all this other stuff the roof, skirting. Everything’s gone.”
Throughout the day, linemen were working to restore power knocked out in the storm. It took road crews till mid-morning before debris and fallen trees could be removed so the work could begin.
Power could be out for several days because there are numerous poles down throughout the area.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.