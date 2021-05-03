Louisiana murder suspect dead; Kidnapped baby in stable condition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A double murder suspect wanted out of East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana is dead after a police chase ended on Interstate 10 in Harrison County, MS.
Authorities in Louisiana say Eric Derell Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew, then leaving the scene with a 4-month-old child. That child was with Smith when he was stopped, and is now in stable condition.
According to Harrison County’s coroner, Smith was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car when he was hit with multiple gun shots. The coroner said the shot that killed him was not a self-inflicted wound.
The coroner told WLOX News as soon as the gun battle ended, U.S. Marshals dashed in, grabbed the child and rushed the baby to the hospital. The child was shot, but was crying and in stable condition when he was moved from Merit Health in Biloxi to USA Children’s Hospital in Mobile.
Louisiana investigators identified the victims shot and killed in Baker, LA as Christin Parker, 32, and Brandon Parker, 26. The four-month-old baby was the child of Christin Parker and Eric Smith.
The suspect’s vehicle, a blue Nissan Versa with dark tinted windows, was spotted on MDOT traffic cameras with a large number of law enforcement vehicles in pursuit. Since officers knew Smith was likely traveling with a 4-month-old, they worked to bring him to a safe, slow stop.
