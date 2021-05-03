Gun buyback in Birmingham “No Questions Asked”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is partnering with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated to host a Spring Gun Buyback.
The buyback will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at First Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship House located at 420 Graymont Avenue North.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
This gun buyback is “NO QUESTIONS ASKED.” That means anyone turning in a firearm will not be questioned or documented. The weapons will be turned in and secured by BPD staff to assure safety.
Community members turning over guns will be awarded a Walmart gift card for taking an initiative to combat gun violence. Gift cards will be provided on a scale based on the type of firearm turned in.
