Greenwood teen boy missing, endangered (Source: MBI)
By WLBT Digital | May 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 2:41 PM

LEFLORE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood.

He is five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, February 15, around 3:30 a.m. on River Road in Leflore County, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

Family members say Tykwon Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tykwon contact, the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.

