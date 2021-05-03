Greenwood teen boy missing, endangered

LEFLORE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood.
He is five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Monday, February 15, around 3:30 a.m. on River Road in Leflore County, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.
Family members say Tykwon Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tykwon contact, the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.
