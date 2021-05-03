First Alert Forecast: Alert Day on Tuesday for severe storm potential

An ALERT DAY is now in place for Tuesday! Better chances for showers and storms will arrive tomorrow likely just prior to lunch time and continuing throughout the afternoon/evening hours. The rain/storms should exit by the time we are heading off to bed Tuesday evening. Some storms tomorrow could be strong to severe. An Enhanced Level 3/5 Risk is in place for the entire area for this potential. Damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes, and even flash flooding will all be possible. Stay weather aware! High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80′s.