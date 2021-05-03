First Alert Forecast: Alert Day on Tuesday for severe storm potential

Warm and humid conditions will persist throughout our Monday. We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 80′s with feels like temperatures in the 90′s. It could feel borderline hot and very summer-like out today with this muggy air mass around. A few gusty storms are also possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for Attala, Leake, Scott, and Smith Counties until 8 PM this evening for this potential. Tonight, it will be mild with lows in the lower 70′s.
An ALERT DAY is now in place for Tuesday! Better chances for showers and storms will arrive tomorrow likely just prior to lunch time and continuing throughout the afternoon/evening hours. The rain/storms should exit by the time we are heading off to bed Tuesday evening. Some storms tomorrow could be strong to severe. An Enhanced Level 3/5 Risk is in place for the entire area for this potential. Damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes, and even flash flooding will all be possible. Stay weather aware! High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80′s.
By Wednesday, we’ll dry out and continue to see nice and bright conditions for the remainder of the work week.
