COVID-19 in Mississippi: 218 new cases reported Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 218 new cases and 2 new deaths Wednesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 312,712 as of May 4.
So far, 7,223 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,723,670 as of May 2. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 301,872 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 804,626 people are fully vaccinated and 1,718,040 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
