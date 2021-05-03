Brookhaven police officers honored with naming of memorial highway

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two Brookhaven police officers who died in the line of duty are being honored with the dedication of a memorial highway in their names.
Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation designated a section of U.S. 51 in Lincoln County as the “Corporal Zach Moak and Officer James White Memorial Highway.”
The section stretches from Natchez Avenue and extends north to the Brookway Boulevard intersection.
Moak and White lost their lives in the line of duty on September 29, 2018.
“The people of Lincoln County will never forget the sacrifice these two men made,” said Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “Dedicating this section of highway is a constant reminder of what Corporal Moak and Officer White did for the community, and MDOT is honored to play a role in this dedication.”
A ceremony was held at Lampton Avenue in Brookhaven. Among those in attendance were Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Michael Guest, and state Rep. Becky Currie.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.