Boil water notice lifted for all Jackson connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice that was in place for all surface water connections in Jackson is now lifted.
The advisory had been in place since Friday, when an electrical fire at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant shut the plant down.
The fire happened in one control panel, and the entire plant was shut down as a precaution.
Because of the loss in water pressure, a boil water notice was put in place, leaving many across the city again frustrated with Jackson’s water system.
In February, a brutal winter storm busted water pipes and crippled the city’s water system, leaving tens of thousands of homes without water for weeks.
The mayor said it would take a billion dollars to replace the entire system.
City leaders say this fire was an isolated incident and not related to February’s problems.
Mayor Lumumba said an investigation is underway into what caused the electrical fire or its underlying problems.
